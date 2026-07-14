Haiku gets NetBSD’s NVMM, beta 6 release planned for August

Haiku has another buy month of development activity to detail, and there’s a big ticket item this time, even if the developers themselves don’t consider it so.

The thing that should be the biggest news item this month is that the GSoC 2024 work to port “NVMM”, the NetBSD Virtual Machine Monitor (which runs on more than just NetBSD, despite the name), providing hardware-accelerated virtualization support for QEMU, was finally merged. Unfortunately it still doesn’t fully work, so it’s still disabled by default: hence, it’s only a minor news item, unfortunately. ↫ waddlesplash on Haiku’s website

It may not work due to – so far – not well-understood problems causing any complex virtualised operating system to crash in a variety of ways, but since these problems seem related not to NVMM but Haiku itself, I still think this is a big piece of news. If the problems can be addressed, Haiku will have proper virtualisation, which is crazy to think about. There’s a forum thread in case you wish to help out with this effort.

Other than this major news, there’s the usual list of small fixes and changes, including preliminary work on USB Ethernet support, which, when working, could be very welcome news for people whose onboard Ethernet doesn’t work with Haiku. The team also believes a beta 6 might actually be released this August, but once again I’d like to underline that Haiku’s nightlies work just fine, and you really don’t need to wait for a beta.