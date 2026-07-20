Regressive JPEGs

One of the cool features of JPEG files is that there’s the option to save low frequency components first. This means that a partially downloaded image will be displayed at low resolution instead of being cut off.↫ maurycyz.com
Oh I know where this is going…
Doing this, I can get Chrome to render around 90 frames before giving up. Other browsers like Firefox have more patience, but a 90 scan image seems to work almost everywhere.↫ maurycyz.com
Yes, you can abuse the mentioned feature to create a really odd type of video. Or animation? Well, it allows you to create something resembling a really low-resolution GIF. Useless, yes, but very novel.
it’s not completely useless:
1) if a website/forum doesn’t recompress any JPEGs you upload (or lets you use img tags pointing to some link you control), you can embed GIF-like mini-movies to that website even if the website doesn’t allow GIF animations
2) Generally, allow GIF-like animation without being restricted to the 256 colors of GIF or having to use some heavy compression format like VP8.
Though you won’t have control over playback speed and no ability to loop… but for case #2 (where you have control over the webpage) I’ll leave it as an exercise to people who can abuse JavaScript better than me.