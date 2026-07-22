Building an AmigaOS Development Environment in 2026

If you want to develop an application for AmigaOS 3.x but don’t want to deal with real hardware, virtualisation and emulation are your friends.

Apropos of nothing, I decided to set up an Amiga development environment. Since figuring things out wasn’t straightforward, I wrote down instructions for Linux about how to compile the first program and run it in an emulator. Enjoy! ↫ Daniel Kochmański

It’s a great guide, easy to follow, and you’ll be up and running quickly. The emulator the guide uses – AmiBerry, a fork of WinUAE – contains slopcode, so you may want to consider alternatives. This doesn’t change much for the guide though, as whatever tasks you need to do outside and inside AmigaOS itself remain unchanged.