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Develop cross-platform CLI and GUI tools with Tcl/Tk

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Tcl, or the “Tool Command Language“, created and released by John Ousterhout in 1990, deserves a place among the greatest products of the human mind. Especially when combined with its better known graphical user interface Toolkit — Tk. In 1997 Ousterhout was awarded the ACM Software System Award for Tcl/Tk, an award given to institutions or individuals recognized for developing software systems with a lasting influence, reflected in contributions to concepts, in commercial acceptance, or both.

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Thom Holwerda

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One Response

  1. 2026-07-31 8:43 pm
    Bending Unit

    He did remark on C# CLR high RAM overhead but didn’t bother to use Native AOT compilation.

    Maybe it wasn’t convenient for his comparision to one of the greatest products of the human mind.

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