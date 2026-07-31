Develop cross-platform CLI and GUI tools with Tcl/Tk

Tcl, or the “Tool Command Language“, created and released by John Ousterhout in 1990, deserves a place among the greatest products of the human mind. Especially when combined with its better known graphical user interface Toolkit — Tk. In 1997 Ousterhout was awarded the ACM Software System Award for Tcl/Tk, an award given to institutions or individuals recognized for developing software systems with a lasting influence, reflected in contributions to concepts, in commercial acceptance, or both. ↫ Armen Barsegyan

Everything you could ever possibly want to know about Tcl/Tk. There’s nothing to add here; if this is up your alley – and you know if it is – just go ahead and read it, and stop wasting time here.