MkLinux and the pimped-out Apple Workgroup Server 9150

Cameron Kaiser’s articles are always a right treat, and this one’s no different. It’s about running MkLinux on the Apple Workgroup Server, the regular Mac rebadged into a server product and predecessor to Apple’s first real server product, the Apple Network Server running AIX. The Workgroup Servers were originally marketed with Apple’s UNIX variant, A/UX, but with this operating system not surviving the transition to PowerPC processors, Apple started offering other options.

A/UX ultimately didn’t survive the 1994 68K transition to PowerPC, but in 1996 Apple publicly offered another option: run Linux, using the Mach microkernel. Although MkLinux emerged after the 9150’s discontinuation, it’s still just an overgrown NuBus Power Mac, so between more RAM, a beefier CPU upgrade and various video cards, by the end of this article we ought to have a configuration that gives us the best of two worlds — classic MacOS and MkLinux — in one server. ↫ Cameron Kaiser

I never really stopped to think that MkLinux really was, but it’s a lot more interesting than just an early Linux port to PowerPC Macs. In fact, it ran the monolithic Linux kernel as a userspace process on top of the Mach microkernel, which made it a valuable testing ground for Apple’s later XNU efforts. It’s wild that Apple had an official, blessed Linux operating system as early as the mid ’90s, even if its performance was apparently not particularly great – due to the overhead of running it atop Mach – and Jobs canned it as soon as he came back to the company.