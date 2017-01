Ahead of CES 2017, TCL teased that they would be offering a look at the first device to come out of their smartphone software and brand licensing deal with BlackBerry and they've now made good on that, though, they're keeping a lot of the finer details surrounding the phone secret for just a bit longer.

It runs Android, and it's got a keyboard. What more do you need to know? The world needs more of these types of phones.