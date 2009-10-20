The Z88 Development Team has released a new version of the system ROM for the Cambridge Z88 portable.

It's the result of more than a years work, with many improvements and new features: ISO character set support in filenames and international dates, faster serial I/O, improved RAM applications, better responsiveness. Rock-stable software that enables to run your Z88 for many months with re-booting.

The team also outlines its plans for the future: