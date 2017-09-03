We talked about postmarketOS back in late May, and this weekend the project published a summary of all the work they've done over the past 100 days.

What you see here is only the tip of the iceberg. So much work has gone into fixing bugs, and little improvements, that it would be ridiculous to go through the effort and list them all. The community has grown so fast in such a short time and we have people with all kinds of skills on board, ranging from Linux experts to kernel hackers to people who reverse engineer bootloaders (hi @McBitter!). We collaborate with people from other projects as well, such as @pavelmalchek, who is close to using his N900 as a daily driver with his own distribution, recently just reached out to us.