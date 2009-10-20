posted by Thom Holwerda on Sat 3rd Feb 2018 14:15 UTC, submitted by Drumhellar
When users attempt to launch a 32-bit app in 10.13.4, it will still launch, but it will do so with a warning message notifying the user that the app will eventually not be compatible with the operating system unless it is updated. This follows the same approach that Apple took with iOS, which completed its sunset of 32-bit app support with iOS 11 last fall.
This is good. I would prefer other companies, too, take a more aggressive approach towards deprecating outdated technology in consumer technology.