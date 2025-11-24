“Americans are holding onto devices longer than ever and it’s costing the economy”

We need to consume.
The average American now holds onto their smartphone for 29 months, according to a recent survey by Reviews.org, and that cycle is getting longer. The average was around 22 months in 2016.
While squeezing as much life out of your device as possible may save money in the short run, especially amid widespread fears about the strength of the consumer and job market, it might cost the economy in the long run, especially when device hoarding occurs at the level of corporations.↫ Kevin Williams at CNBC
Line must go up. Ļ̷̩̺̾i̶̼̳͍͂̒ͅn̵͕̉̾e̴̞͛̓̀̍ ̴͙̙̥͋͐m̸͚̉̆u̴̖̰̪̽̔ͅs̶̨̛̾ţ̷̢̂͛̆͝ ̵̱̐̓̾̔͜ğ̷͕̮̮͆o̷̟͈̐̏̄͝ ̷̢̨̞̉u̴̢̪̭̱̿͑͛̌p̴͈̜̫̖̌.
Funny how the whole “sustainability” and “climate emergency” thing don’t seem to be much relevant when it comes to gadgets and surveillance tech.
And shareholders.
ESG is a sham. Always was. But it is now getting way too obvious to hide that behind nice propaganda.
Just take a peak at that farse called COP30 that just happened and you will see that not even governments take that seriously.
A relative spent 20 days at the COP working as technical staff for one of the embassies. We got some goldies:
– French president’s plane lands, president disembarks, plane takes off and keeps a hold pattern due to lack of parking slots.
– Airlifted V12 Mercedeses for the dignataries.
– picking up a completely inadequate city, without infrastructure, and having to do a lot of work without proper environmental impact studies due to the urgency
– locals being priced out of the rental markets due to landlords wanting to make a quick buck.
– a fire at one of the venues.
Circus.
I am amused by the claim that longer hardware upgrade cycles result in lower productivity, as opposed to bad software.
I do agree! Productivity is not hindered directly by hardware upgrade, but by software overrequirements.
How come do I need a software that consumes 3Gb of memory to show me less than 700ko of total messages?
Why does my phone lag when opening my text messages when total useful characters wheight less than 1ko?
Why is my computer so slow to start some software – when emulating in javascript a PC from 2000 feel more snappier to each sollicitations???
How come can I in 2025, with a Ryzen 6/12 cores, 24Gb of RAM, type on my keyboard and not see the characters on the screen at the same time in Ms Word??? (while I can use a javascript editor that is way more effective and even beats Word at correcting spelling)
Nobody needs or should be expected to buy a new $1000+ phone every 2 years or sooner. You can’t squeeze every penny possible from people, then whine about how they don’t consume enough. If `they` want people to buy more, `they’ll` have to put more money in peoples pockets to do so.
The industry should be grateful we remain collectively daft enough to only leave it 29 months between ‘upgrades’.
The mean time between significant productivity or lifestyle enhancing feature additions to phones (notably better cameras, more storage, err… something else..?) must be at least three years by now.
And the rate at which your hardware starts to feel slow due to higher content demands has more or less stopped, or would have except that the OS manufacturers keep conveniently slowing old devices down regardless of the content consumed.
As it stands my personal and work phones are from 2020, my work laptop is from 2011, my personal laptop is from 2010. I might be a slight outlier and certainly don’t have very intensive requirements, but other than having to use XFCE Mint on the laptops I don’t have to compromise at all on how much or what data types I work with, nor which programs/apps I use.
15 years ago there is no way you could have run hardware that old without serious compromises with modernity. It would have been seen as eccentric (I know, I was). Now, though, no-one even notices the kit is old, that’s how inspiring the newer replacements have been.
So yeah, the industry should thank their lucky stars that they’re keeping the public/hamsters on the treadmill, even if they are aren’t running it quite as fast any more.
Perhaps they should try coming up with some actually new hardware categories that can do actually new things if they want us to buy more stuff? Substituting actual progress for iteration and AI fluffery will not continue to drive sales for ever.
Make like a Victorian and try invention again, just for a laugh.