Debian to add hard Rust dependency to APT

It seems like a number of Debian ports are going to face difficult times over the coming months. Debian developer Julian Andres Klode has sent a message to the Debian mailing lists that APT will very soon start requiring Rust.
I plan to introduce hard Rust dependencies and Rust code into APT, no earlier than May 2026. This extends at first to the Rust compiler and standard library, and the Sequoia ecosystem.
In particular, our code to parse .deb, .ar, .tar, and the HTTP signature verification code would strongly benefit from memory safe languages and a stronger approach to unit testing.↫ Julian Andres Klode
The problem for a lot of architectures that Debian supports, in one way or another, is that Rust and its toolchain simply aren’t available for them. As such, Julian Andres Klode states, rather directly, that these architectures have about six months to get themselves a full Rust toolchain, or sunset their Debian ports. The Debian PA-RISC (hppa) and Alpha ports, for instance, do not have a Rust toolchain port, and most likely won’t be getting one either, especially not within six months.
The reasoning for moving towards a hard Rust dependency for APT is the same as it is in every other similar case: Debian’s and APT’s developers want to be able to make use of modern tools and technologies, even if that means dead architectures get left behind. As much as I am a massive fan of retro-architectures like PA-RISC, I really don’t want otherwise modern Linux distributions to eschew modern tools and technologies just because they’re not available for an architecture that died in 2005. I own and use the last and most powerful PA-RISC workstation running HP-UX as a retro platform, so I definitely care – but I really don’t expect Debian or Fedora or whatever to waste any resources on supporting them if that means holding the distributions back for everyone else using it on actually modern platforms.
If there’s a large enough community of people around such architectures, they’ll keep the Linux train running. If not, well, that’s life.
The Ubuntu and Debian guys seem to have lost their collective minds rewriting core utils but luckily there are more conservative options like Net/OpenBSD and Slackware
What’s the problem with improving stuff?
Nothing if it really does improve anything. Rewriting in Rust is like Hollywood rebooting successful movies
Cleaning stuff, decreasing attack surface, making accessible to new developers…
The problem is they act as if there are no other alternatives. And abandoning / removing existing working ports is an acceptable choice.
So, now we have Ubuntu, Debian, and soon git itself abandoning every platform where LLVM does not exist, plus those without proper Rust support.
Linux was supposed to be the OS “that runs on everywhere”, not “where there is more convenience for some of the maintainers”
sukru,
I would welcome having more rust implementations, for this reason and more, but it is being worked on…
https://thenewstack.io/rust-support-is-being-built-into-the-gnu-gcc-compiler/
I feel there are several points muddling this though. Whether it’s init systems, sound daemons, display servers, etc, there’s always been controversy over change and maintainers have always been the ones who decide what to support. This isn’t anything new for linux or FOSS. There are those who are really passionate about legacy architectures, which is fine, but it doesn’t negate the economic tradeoffs involved in supporting such a minuscule user base. Theo de Raadt from OpenBSD comes to mind…
https://undeadly.org/cgi?action=article;sid=20140114072427
His opinion to keep supporting old legacy hardware isn’t wrong but when a project is footing the bill to maintain and run such niche legacy architectures, I think it’s fair to debate whether the resources are being well spent. Clearly some maintainers feel it is, but others don’t.
Projects should be pragmatic about where they spend resources. To be perfectly honest, supporting legacy hardware doesn’t really benefit me much. Sure, it’s nice to see that it works, but I’d rather see modern distros improve support for modern commodity hardware. Yes I’m talking about ARM hardware. There’s way too much off the shelf hardware that can’t install common linux distros like debian on it and to me this feels like a far bigger problem for FOSS.
bubi,
We could continue using unsafe languages like C/C++ indefinitely, but after so many decades of software having memory faults, vulnerabilities, breaches etc, I do think it’s time we start plotting paths for a better future for reliable software. Memory safety is a good example of something the industry has managed to improve significantly with new languages. Things like ASLR and memory tagging are bandaids that have limitations and don’t truly address the underlying cause of memory faults like safe languages do.
I admit not everyone agrees with the decision to switch, but I am afraid that many of them are sweeping objectively real problems with memory safety under the rug. This movement to safe languages will take a long time, but I do think we’ll be better off for it long term.
The last time I tried was 2 years ago, and my hppa C8000 ran Debian sid almost perfectly. I couldn’t get hardware acceleration on the Radeon, some nasty old bug, but everything else ran great.
I wish we would live in a society where we would start seeing energy as the endless resource it is (at least for a few billion years) and materials as finite (which they are). But we seem to be very keen into condemning good hardware to the landfill (and doing our best to exhaust our resources in a few hundred years) rather than going the extra mile to keep as many of them as functional for as long as possible.
Funny that I can do 99% of what I need to do with a computer from my nextstep 3.3 box, including printing to a new postscript printer and email. Banking I can do from my phone.
So, to add to my list of wishes, if the web would not suck so much and progress would slow down a bit so we could toss less things in the trash, would be great, really.
Indeed luckily there are more conservative options.
I’m getting a confusing message from your post. If your hppa machine is such a good fit for your current needs, how come you haven’t used it in 2 years ?
Most negative feedback to this kind of news feels so reactionary for the sake of it, with many theoretical arguments thrown around that it’s always hard to get if one is indeed sincere.
I’m generally sad to see anything hit the landfills, indeed. But hinting at open source projects being a noticeable driver for it when they deprecate architectures that have mainly ceased to see any real world usage for 15+ years, compared to what really contributes to that problem… I have a hard time seeing this as reasonable.
In any case, if the devs themselves don’t feel like maintaining the tools on their old foundations, I don’t think basic users like myself have any moral right to jeer at them. When Debian shut down the ppc port, I was sad, sure, but unless I do invest time in maintaining it, I don’t think I’m entitled to have others to do it on their free time either when it doesn’t suit them any longer (nor on paid time from their employers for whom there’s nothing much to gain).
I use it – HP-UX.
I’m not upset that developers are dumping geriatric platforms. It does indeed take time to maintain, and energy. I’m just sad at the whole “waste of resources” culture that gets us into this state where a web browser rendering about:blank consumes gigabytes of memory, and where a phone that is perfectly capable of recording and reproducing 4K video is also doomed to the landfill.
This is much bigger than any single developer or Linux distribution. It is just a result of Big Tech concentration and customers, with their incomes squeezed, coming to expect software for free and paying for the hardware. We should be using hardware as long as possible and paying for good, efficient software instead of generating trash and getting “free software”.
And I also hate that developers work for free on the things they love and get paid to deliver rubbish at Big Tech.
Shiunbird,
We’re not really in tune with software optimization like we used to be. In the past limited hardware made optimization a necessity. Now after decades of hardware improvements, software devs have become gluttonous.
That said though, I don’t think this is the main culprit with hardware being doomed to the landfill. Planned obsolescence is a bigger problem IMHO. Most phones and computer specs are overkill, but sometimes hardware is thrown out over software support issues. Unfortunately this is economically beneficial for manufactures, so they have no incentive to fix it. Even a random old phone from ten years ago has tons of potential for a second life in DIY projects. Not only are the hardware specs “good enough”, they’re often magnitudes better than needed.
For example, when I worked on a canbus project, it would have been awesome to built it out of an old used phone that will become waste. But they’re so proprietary and locked down that I end up buying a raspberry pi with fewer built in features, worse specs, no display, no battery. I’m not disparaging RPI but it’s a damn shame that we can’t make full use of the commodity hardware that so many of us already own.
Another example is an offgrid battery monitoring project. I’ve end up spending lots of money to buy new hardware because the commodity hardware being thrown out is too locked down to allow reprogramming, Imagine if reprogramming cell phones was as easy as it is with x86, we’d legit see a whole cottage industry around reusing our cell phones. So many of us recognize e-waste is a huge problem, yet I see absolutely no progress being made. Corporations are rolling in the dough and have no incentive to improve, and moreover regulators let them.
Agreed. We were better off when different parties were responsible for the hardware and software. Everything goes to shit when the hardware get locked down the the manufacturer’s software.
I saw a q6600 quad core for sale and looked into how well my PC of that era stacks up with modern CPUs. It’s outperformed by a Raspberry pi using almost no power comparatively. Your argument energy is free only holds up when that energy is cleanly generated. Reality is coal/nuclear isn’t so free and is the baseload for the power grid. There is a real, but obscured cost of air pollution and nuclear waste from keeping less power efficient devices in use.
We really need to have a safe but backward compatible version of C++ so that we can have the safety of Rust without all the downsides of incompatibilities.
Unopposed0108,
We already have several options, the latest popular one is Fil-C:
https://github.com/pizlonator/fil-c
sukru,
Interesting link, it’s good to learn about these projects. However I wouldn’t equate this to what rust does. From your link…
While many garbage collected languages do offer improved memory safety, this is often shunned for low level development. I suspect Fil-C would face the exact same criticism in replacing C. We have seen efforts to catch memory faults when they happen, Fil-C may offer similar benefits to memory tagging in this regard, but there’s still a gap between making a language “safe” by catching a fault when it happens versus a language that prevents it from being compiled. In mission critical software like avionics or medical devices, catching the error once it’s happened is clearly inferior to catching it in the compiler.
So the rust approach is objectively better for safety. In theory we might add the necessary metadata to C to allow the compiler to enforce C safety at compile time. It would go against what Unopposed0108 is asking for though as it requires existing programs to be modified. I can see how keeping C syntax could be more palatable than switching to rust, but it would be a tremendous effort all the same. Moreover rust’s safe by default approach offers a huge benefit because unsafe code gets confined to “unsafe” sections, which is a huge timesaver for auditing code.. It’s hard to see how C can ever reach a “safe by default” point given that 100% of pre-existing C code is unsafe today.
Perhaps this all can and should happen anyway, but it’s not an easy/automatic fix that just works. I honestly think the only way we will conceivably get there, using existing C code, is to use AI to fill in the missing metadata.
The architectures at risk here are all unofficial ports that fall out of sync with mainline Debian anyway. It is probably not the end of the world if they lag for a while or even just ship an older version of APT. But of course, this is not the last we have seen of Rust.
Longer term, the solution is to port Rust to more architectures. The easiest way to do that is to incorporate it into GCC. And good news, this is already being done in multiple ways.
https://github.com/rust-lang/rustc_codegen_gcc
https://github.com/Rust-GCC/gccrs
If you had the specific goal of making sure either of the above options could successfully build APT, I doubt it would be too much work. Neither is far enough along to rely on generally but I think they could be used to target a specific use case. I mean, it is not improbable that the rustc_codegen_gcc will be good enough to compile the Rust in APT when it first ships (even without special effort). I think it can already compile the Rust in the Linux kernel.
I expect that the success or failure of these Debian ports will continue more on developer interest than anything else. Leveraging more Rust code in Debian is not the death sentence the current wave of articles says it is.