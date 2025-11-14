Using Rust in Android speeds up development considerably

Google has been using Rust in Android more and more for its memory safety characteristics, and the results on that front were quite positive. It turns out, however, that not only does using Rust reduce the number memory safety issues, it’s also apparently a lot faster to code in Rust than C or C++.

We adopted Rust for its security and are seeing a 1000x reduction in memory safety vulnerability density compared to Android’s C and C++ code. But the biggest surprise was Rust’s impact on software delivery. With Rust changes having a 4x lower rollback rate and spending 25% less time in code review, the safer path is now also the faster one. ↫ Jeff Vander Stoep at the Google Security Blog

When you think about it, it actually makes sense. If you have fewer errors of a certain type, you’ll spend less time fixing those issues, time which you can then spend developing new code. Of course, it’s not that simple and there’s a ton more factors to consider, but on a base level, it definitely makes sense. Spellcheck in word processors means you have to spend less time detecting and fixing spelling errors, so you have more time to spend on actually writing.

I’m sure we’ll all be very civil about this, and nobody will be weird about Rust at all.