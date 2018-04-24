posted by Thom Holwerda on Tue 24th Apr 2018 19:15 UTC
Windows 10 Lean appears to live up to its name: an installation is about 2GB smaller than Windows 10 Pro, and it is missing a bunch of things, such as desktop wallpaper, Registry Editor, the MMC management console, and more. Lucan reports that Lean does not seem to apply the same restrictions as S Mode, and as such it is capable of running both Universal Windows Programs from the Store and traditional Win32 applications.
The latest build also has some new telephony APIs, which is fueling speculation of a Surface Phone.