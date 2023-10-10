 Home > Windows > File Explorer in Windows 11: what users wanted and what Microsoft delivered

File Explorer in Windows 11: what users wanted and what Microsoft delivered

This week, Windows 11 marked its second anniversary and the end of the initial release, version 21H2, which was infamous for its lack of polish and certain features. However, Windows 11 also introduced new things, such as a redesigned File Explorer, which later received tabs support and plenty of modernized UI elements and features.

The Windows 11 Moment 4 update Microsoft released to the general public in late September brought one of the biggest updates to File Explorer since the initial release. In February, we published an article detailing the top 10 features and changes Windows 11 users want Microsoft to add to File Explorer. Now, it is time to compare the requests with what Microsoft delivered.

It’s not looking good.

One Response

  1. 2023-10-10 7:09 pm
    Alfman

    Interestingly, there is no escape from the new Explorer—Moment 4 will become a mandatory update in November 2023. Whether you want it or not, Microsoft will force-update your Windows 11 PC unless you are willing to mess with Windows Update settings and stay away from security updates.

    Ownership is an illusion!

