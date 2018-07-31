If you've followed any one of the amazing tutorials on how to set up a mainframe on a conventional personal computer, you've probably noticed they end with the login screen as if everything beyond that point will be intuitive and self-explanatory to newbies. I mean... That was my assumption going into this project. I'll figure it out. How hard could it be? Maybe it would take me a few hours. Maybe I'd have to Google some stuff... Read some documentation...

It took me over a week.

Over a week to figure out enough to compile and run a basic program.