Now, of course, I tell computers what to do for a living. All the same, I can't help feeling that I missed out on some fundamental insight afforded only to those that grew up programming simpler computers. What would it have been like to encounter computers for the first time in the early 1980s? How would that have been different from the experience of using a computer today?

This post is going to be a little different from the usual Two-Bit History post because I'm going to try to imagine an answer to these questions.