You may have noticed that due to “AI” companies buying up all literally all the RAM in the world, prices for consumer RAM and SSDs have gone completely batshit insane. Well, it’s only going to get worse, since Micron has announced it’s going to exit the market for consumer RAM and is, therefore, retiring its Crucial brand. The reason?

You know the reason.

“The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments,” said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology. ↫ Micron’s press release

First it was the crypto pyramid scheme, and now it’s the “AI” pyramid scheme. These MLMs for unimpressive white males who couldn’t imagine themselves out of a wet paper bag are ruining not just the environment, software, and soon the world’s economy when the bubble pops, but are now also making it extraordinarily expensive to buy some RAM or a bit of storage. Literally nothing good is coming from these techbro equivalents of Harlequin romance novels, and yet, we’re forced to pretend they’re the next coming of the railroads every time some guy who was voted most likely to die a middle manager at Albertsons in Casper, Wyoming, farts his idea out on a napkin.

I am so tired.