Micron is ending its consumer RAM business because of “AI”

You may have noticed that due to “AI” companies buying up all literally all the RAM in the world, prices for consumer RAM and SSDs have gone completely batshit insane. Well, it’s only going to get worse, since Micron has announced it’s going to exit the market for consumer RAM and is, therefore, retiring its Crucial brand. The reason?
You know the reason.
“The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments,” said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology.↫ Micron’s press release
First it was the crypto pyramid scheme, and now it’s the “AI” pyramid scheme. These MLMs for unimpressive white males who couldn’t imagine themselves out of a wet paper bag are ruining not just the environment, software, and soon the world’s economy when the bubble pops, but are now also making it extraordinarily expensive to buy some RAM or a bit of storage. Literally nothing good is coming from these techbro equivalents of Harlequin romance novels, and yet, we’re forced to pretend they’re the next coming of the railroads every time some guy who was voted most likely to die a middle manager at Albertsons in Casper, Wyoming, farts his idea out on a napkin.
I am so tired.
Why all the harping about “white males”? People who don’t happen to be white males also work in LLMs (and the datacenters that power them) and have leadership positions too. Why does everything have to be the fault of teh ebil white males?
My concerns are more pedestrian: Who the hell is paying for all those chips and the datacenters that house them? Let alone the energy that powers them? Even the dot-com bubble didn’t consume so much of the world’s chip supply, and in an era less people owned computers too. Where are the actual dollars coming from? At the rate LLM datacenters are munching through capital, even the vast financial firepower of Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, and Meta will be exhausted by the end of the next year. Are those companies really betting the farm on LLMs? Do they have a government bailout lined up when their financial firepower dries up? That’s the real question.
kurkosdr,
It is a mix of real potential, and “yet another bubble”. Like most bubbles, there is a fundamental value in AI (even though many would act like luddites until it becomes pervasive). However the current competition makes it a “we can’t afford not to run in this race” situation
Google?
They were the ones who literally invented the large language models. Specifically the Transformer architecture. Or The T in GPT. Now with Search deteriorating, and ad revenue going down, they have to make a move. Fortunately, they actually have the hardware and cash reserves to burn. So Google will be fine
NVidia
One of the larger player who once again fell onto all fours like a lucky cat. They have a reliable, albeit archaic API, CUDA, which has become de factor training language for machine learning. They will also be fine. As they are the “shovel vendors” in this gold rush
Microsoft
They are selling cloud services and also experiment with AI in the desktop and gaming. I don’t think they will make anything from the client effort. But as a B2B vendor, Azur is likely to make a killing.
OpenAI
They are pretty much toast. They have no moat, and no path to profitability. They have depended on one bailout after another (like Microsoft). But their latest attempt was preemptively killed by the us government.
Meta / Facebook
Frankly I have no idea which way they will go.
Open Source
The actual winners. As the hardware became available, models commodities, and the software being enhanced… The local LLM offerings are maybe only 6 months or so behind the big commercial ones.
Today I can download ollama + open-webui, get a reasonable model like Qwen3 or Gemma, upload my documents — entirely locally, index them, and query for my own stuff. Entirely private. Entirely local. (except the initial download of course)
We will be fine, there will be a natural correction, and many who has over extended will become bankrupt, like every other cycle.
This really sucks, Crucial was my go-to brand for sensible, inexpensive, broadly compatible RAM for pretty much every x86 device I have owned in the past 15 years or so. Obviously with the prices hiked across the board I won’t be buying memory from any brand for a while, but if the prices ever become sensible again (and I really doubt they will after such a stratospheric rise) I’ll probably have to hold my nose and pay more for “gaming RAM” with all the LEDs and fake heat spreaders and garish colors, and deal with aggressive timings when I just need to upgrade a plain old workstation.
Morgan,
I think micron chips are used by more than just crucial branded dimms. I use G’Skill branded DIMMs, not sure who makes the chips for them. Regardless, this only makes a bad situation even worse.
I haven’t been entirely successful at avoiding LEDs, I don’t want any lights or screens using power and releasing heat no matter how modest into the case. Unfortunately many manufacturers keep pushing light up components and those without lights go out of stock first so buyers like me are often stuck with unwanted LEDs. My motherboard, GPU, water cooler all have bright lights I would have rather not been there. I can turn off the ones on my motherboard, but the others remain on all the time.
Crucial is Micron’s “house brand” of Plain Jane memory, but yes Micron chips are (or were until now) used across the industry by DIMM manufacturers. G.Skill uses memory chips from all three major manufacturers (Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix) across their product lines so you never really know which you will end up with. I have used their RAM in the past but I always had issues with timing and custom clock speed profiles so I would always fall back to Crucial, and sometimes AData, the latter of which will likely be my go-to for the future as they have a solid line of OEM-style memory that has no flashy bits or aggressive timings.
It’s pretty much unavoidable in GPUs these days unless you go for OEM or reference cards. My latest GPU is a Sapphire Pure 7700 XT that has an unfortunate red glow coming from the top. Given the case it’s in (white Fractal Ridge) the entire top of my case now glows red all the time. There’s no way to turn it off short of a possible firmware hack, but I’m not brave enough to attempt it and risk bricking the card over it.
Thankfully the rest of my system is plain and ordinary; I try to buy things like motherboards and CPU coolers that are OEM style whenever possible. My CPU cooler is the standard AMD Wraith Stealth that came with the 3400G I had in this system before I upgraded it to a 5700GT, no glowing bits there.
Morgan,
I do buy Crucial every now and then, however they were not the best… just “value”
I think there might be only two consumer manufacturers remaning. Samsung and SK Hynix (SK = South Korea, as far as I know). So basically the entire world depends on the Koreans! Go Koreans Go!
If you think the Ai hurrah is bad, you should listen to financial news during market hours. I think its nothing but a fantasy that people pour endless amounts of money into, sort of like a black hole. There is no structure, plan, action, or standardization for Ai. So it cannot be defined, yet the stockholders, and C Suite execs dump money into this fantasy. I get a good chuckle each day as Jenssen Wong, and financial analysts attempt to explain the tech, and direction of American companies in either Ai’s or their cpmany’s implementation plans for it. It’s even funnier when they dip into the tech side of things.
grrrrr it’s those white males again!!!!1