Mozilla’s new CEO: Firefox will become an “AI browser”

In recent years, things have not been going well for Mozilla. Firefox’s market share is a rounding error, and financially, the company is effectively entirely dependent on free money from Google for making it the default search engine in Firefox. Mozilla’s tried to stem the bleeding with deeply unpopular efforts like focusing on online advertising and cramming more and more “AI” into Firefox, but so far, nothing has worked, and more and more of the remaining small group of Firefox users are moving to modded versions of Firefox without the “AI” nonsense and other anti-features.

The task of turning the tide is now up to Mozilla’s new CEO, Anthony Enzor-DeMeo, who took up the role starting today. In his first message to the public in his new role as CEO of Mozilla, he lays out his vision for the future of the company. What are his plans for Mozilla’s most important product, the Firefox web browser?

Firefox will grow from a browser into a broader ecosystem of trusted software. Firefox will remain our anchor. It will evolve into a modern AI browser and support a portfolio of new and trusted software additions. ↫ Anthony Enzor-DeMeo

So far, the “AI” additions to Firefox have not exactly been met with thunderous applause – to put it mildly – and I don’t see how increasing these efforts is going to magically turn that sentiment around. I’d hazard a guess that Firefox users, in particular, are probably quite averse to “AI” and what it stands for, further strengthening the feeling that the people leading Mozilla seem a little bit out of touch with their own users. Add to this the obvious fact that “AI” is a bubble waiting to pop, and I’m left wondering how investing in “AI” now is going to do anything but make Mozilla waste even more money.

I don’t want Firefox to fail, as it is currently the only browser that isn’t Chrome, Chrome in a trench coat, or Safari, but it seems Mozilla is trying to do everything to chase away what few users Firefox had left. In the short term, we can at least use modified versions of Firefox that have the “AI” nonsense and other anti-features removed, but for the long term, we’re going to need something else if Mozilla keeps going down the same path it’s been going in recent years. The only viable long-term alternative is Servo, but that’s still a long way off from being a usable day-to-day browser.

The browser landscape ain’t looking so hot, and this new Mozilla CEO is not making me feel any better.