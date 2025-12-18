On the immortality of Microsoft Word

If Excel rules the world, Word rules the legal profession. Jordan Bryan published a great article explaining why this is the case, and why this is unlikely to change any time soon, no matter how many people from the technology world think they can change this reality.

Microsoft Word can never be replaced. OpenAI could build superintelligence surpassing human cognition in every conceivable dimension, rendering all human labor obsolete, and Microsoft Word will survive. Future contracts defining the land rights to distant galaxies will undoubtedly be drafted in Microsoft Word. Microsoft Word is immortal. ↫ Jordan Bryan at The Redline by Version Story

Bryan cites two main reasons underpinning Microsoft Word’s immortality in the legal profession. First, lawyers need the various formatting options Word provides, and alternatives often suggested by outsiders, like Markdown, don’t come close to offering even 5% of the various formatting features lawyers and other writers of legal documents require. By the time you add all those features back to Markdown, you’ve recreated Word, but infinitely worse and more obtuse. Also, and this is entirely my personal opinion, Markdown sucks.

Second, and this one you’ve surely heard before: Word’s .docx format is effectively a network protocol. Everyone in the legal profession uses it, can read it, work with it, mark it up, apply corrections, and so on – from judges to lawyers to clients. If you try to work with, say, Google Docs, instead, you create a ton of friction in every interaction you have with other people in the legal profession. I vividly remember this from my 15 years as a translator – every single document you ever worked with was a Microsoft Office document. Sure, the translation agency standing between the end client and the translator might have abstracted the document into a computer-aided translation tool like Trados, but you’re still working with .docx, and the translated document sent to the client is still .docx, and needs to look identical to the source, just in a different language.

In the technology world, there’s a lot of people who come barging into some other profession or field, claiming to know everything, and suggest to “just do x”, without any deference to how said profession or field actually operates. “Just use Markdown and git” even if the people involved have no clue what a markup language even is let alone what git is; “just use LibreOffice” even if the people involved will skewer you for altering the formatting of a document even ever so slightly; we all know examples of this.

An industry tends to work a certain way not because they’re stupid or haven’t seen the light – it tends to work that way because there’s a thousand little reasons you’re not aware of that make that way the best way.