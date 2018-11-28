* Antitrust, the App Store, and Apple
posted by Thom Holwerda on Wed 28th Nov 2018 00:16 UTC
Icon

Yesterday the Supreme Court held a hearing in the case Apple Inc. v. Pepper. “Pepper” is Robert Pepper, an Apple customer who, along with three other plaintiffs, filed a class action lawsuit alleging that App Store customers have been overcharged for iOS apps, thanks to Apple’s 30% commission that Pepper alleges derives from Apple’s monopolistic control of the App Store.

There are three points to make about this case.

A great examination of the case by Ben Thompson.


