Linux gaming is on a life-support system called Steam

Fast-forward nearly six years. Steam Machines puttered out as an idea, though Valve hasn’t dropped its support for Linux. It maintains a Linux Steam client with 5,800 native games, and just last August, Valve unveiled Proton, a compatibility layer designed to make every Steam title run open-source-style. With Proton currently in beta, the number of Steam titles playable on Linux has jumped to 9,500. There are an estimated 30,000 games on Steam overall, so that’s roughly one-in-three, and Valve is just getting started.
However, the percentage of PC players that actually use Linux has remained roughly the same since 2013, and it’s a tiny fraction of the gaming market — just about 2 percent. Linux is no closer to claiming the gaming world’s crown than it was six years ago, when Newell predicted the open-source, user-generated-content revolution.
While that is undeniably true, it’s now at least definitely more viable to play games on Linux, even if it’s generally nowhere near the kinds of performance levels possible on Windows – assuming the titles run on Linux at all, of course.
After being semi-away from the alt.OS ecosystem for 10 years and coming back recently, I definitely saw the immense decline of development of new apps for Linux by the community. It feels like Ubuntu hit a high around 2010, and then the whole Linux desktop thing got into a huge decline on the points that matter: app development by the community itself. It feels deserted. Minimal changes have been made compared to how I remember the Linux desktop 10 years ago.
However, the market share, at around 2-2.5% has remained steady for 10 years, so that didn’t make sense. Then I saw that article yesterday, and it then made sense how desktop Linux has survived. But it’s indeed on a life support. If Steam decides to drop support (and at some point they will), mostly old people with long beards will still be using Linux on the desktop. There’s no point, really. Not because Linux today is bad a desktop (it’s not), but because no one cares about the desktop anymore as a multi-aspect device. People use the desktop for only 1-2 apps only: heavy games for youngsters, a pro app for professionals. Everything else, is done on mobile. And when you have phones now with 12 GB of RAM, and Linux users still debate how Manjaro only uses 300 MB of RAM compared to Mint’s 900 MB, it shows how out of touch they are.
And it’s now just Linux. BSD is in an even worse shape (not to mention the in-fighting). Young people, who previously would join these ecosystems and start coding found another way to pass their time: code games for mobile. Who wants to create yet another window manager, or have to deal with GTK+ that has no visual dev tools, when hardly anyone uses desktops anymore? Linux’s competition today is not Windows as it used to be, but mobility.
And Ubuntu is taking notice, and they change focus away from the desktop as well. I watched this today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JE9mM_ozjoA
And let me go one step further: Apple has already semi-given up on OSX too, since now is nothing more than the dev platform for iOS. As for Windows, it’s quite possible that MS would just give it away at some point, just to stay relevant.
The traditional desktop is all by dead. It’s just the heavy lifting truck, still using the old transportation system, when everyone else has upgraded to magic carpets that can roll-off and placed under their armpit when not used. Nobody cares about trucks, even if they are the ones that move your food, or your Amazon/eBay junk around to be delivered.
Eugenia that strikes me as very true. Gaming (something many people do) was a brake on Linux desktop adoption, and will now be what keeps the desktop period (be in Windows or whatever) from disappearing from consciousness entirely. The desktop that doesn’t support it (as well) doesn’t have a rosy future.
Also welcome back. I’m here after a long hiatus as well. Linux sure seems moribund to me compared to how it was when it was my only desktop. Strikingly so, having not followed it very closely in the interim. The churn of underlying systems marches on (OSS->ALSA->pulse, dev->udev, init->systemd, xfree86->xorg->wayland) but I just don’t see a lot of new desktop apps, and many that I used to use never made the jump to the newest version of UI toolkit whatever. It’s a little depressing really.
Kind of ironic when you consider that Linux (in the form of Android) and BSD (in the form of iOS) dominate mobile/casual gaming.
I am not going to debate most people have not gone mobile for their desktop these days but not me… Yes, I am older but don’t think am out of touch and in fact often leading the way. For example, I was on Facebook shortly after it was available for everyone but a couple years later ditched it when seen where it was going and now it’s a popular thing to do in certain corners.. Mobile phones were fun when they were a new thing and I liked to install custom ROMs in the day to get the latest new features. Today, my phone is still a secondary device. It’s great for certain things on the go but that’s it. I even do 99% of my browsing on a PC and also the majority of my messaging/texting. I am not totally crazy… I work in IT so am sitting in front of a PC all day. When I am at home and want to get some project done (or just mindlessly watch Youtube videos) mostly distraction free I am sitting at my desk using the PC with a big display and a mechanical keyboard. When I am in the kitchen or watching TV my lightweight laptop is near by to keep up with messages and the latest news. A handheld 5″ display with no real keyboard seems to limiting to me.
Linux is not taking off on the desktop because it’s still not a good desktop OS compared to Windows or macOS for many reasons. Is it better than it was six years ago? Yes, but that is not good enough.
Mobile is king with the young because they started with a phone or tablet so will stick with what is more familiar. I would argue mobile devices are not the better tool just more mobile. It’s funny, when I hear folks my age and a little older say how tech savvy younger people are I roll my eyes. They don’t seem to realize it was our generation that invented the PC and the Internet. LOL Young people are good at like social networking.
I’ve been seeing people claim that desktops are dying for at least 20 years yet they are still alive and well. Sure mobile phones are nice for social media or playing Super Bubble Pop but they are never going to replace the desktop for any kind of serious work (or even any kind of serious gaming; both AMD and Nvidia are doing quite well). No one sits down and writes documents on their cell phone, tapping on the little onscreen keys. Photo editing, video editing, accounting, programming, etc, not happening on a phone. Comparing them to desktop computers is really apples and oranges. People who don’t have a desktop today probably never needed one to begin with. As for Linux, as long as the vast majority of programs are written for Windows it’s never going to really take off on the desktop.
For the moment and the time being the population of unix gamers is small. Is on life support? Far from it.
The last 2 years we have seen a massive improvement, we talking about games that were unplayable or on just working state (just few fps) to full 60fps experience.
That happened because of the work by Mesa project especially AMD (awesome open source drivers), Valve (supporting projects like dxvk) and redhat for working on vulkan implementation.
Also there’s a lot of advancements for games development tools, Blender/Krita/Godot stack is gaining more and more spin among indy developers.
Just yesterday i was reading that AMD is looking for 10 more developers to work on their open source platform and that’s great.
There’s a long way to go but the future is bright and a huge space for improvement and collaborations.