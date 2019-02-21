Intel officials expect Apple to move Macs to ARM in 2020

Ina Fried, for Axois, about Apple’s expected plan to move Macs to its own in-house ARM chips:
Although the company has yet to say so publicly, developers and Intel officials have privately told Axios they expect such a move as soon as next year.
I’m quite excited about this move. Apple has sway in the industry, and anything that lights a fire under Intel and the x86 archicture in general can only be seen as a good thing – more competition is always better.
Apple is back to “Think Different”.
This isn’t thinking different at all, it is just doing what Linux and Windows (and ChromeOS) already do: Running the same software on different kinds of hardware
2020 makes sense for me for the MacBook “Nothing”. That machines CPU could easily be replaced by an A14X in 2020 without suffering anything in performance at all. I suspect a gradual migration to ARM, not a big bang scenario. The Mac Pro and IMac Pro will be running x86 (amd64) for a couple more years after 2020 at least