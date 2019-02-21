Intel officials expect Apple to move Macs to ARM in 2020

Ina Fried, for Axois, about Apple’s expected plan to move Macs to its own in-house ARM chips:

Although the company has yet to say so publicly, developers and Intel officials have privately told Axios they expect such a move as soon as next year.

I’m quite excited about this move. Apple has sway in the industry, and anything that lights a fire under Intel and the x86 archicture in general can only be seen as a good thing – more competition is always better.