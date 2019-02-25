Huawei is not obliged to open ‘back doors’ for China, chair says

Huawei Technologies Co. would deny any Chinese government request to open up “back doors” in foreign telecommunications networks because they aren’t legally obliged to do so, the company’s chairman says.
Liang Hua, speaking to reporters in Toronto on Thursday, said the company had received an independent legal opinion about its obligations under Chinese law and said there is nothing forcing companies to create what he called “back doors” in networks. He said they’d never received any such request, but would refuse it if they did.
At this point, it seems silly to assume such backdoors do not already exist in one form or another – if not at the device level, then at the network level. This isn’t merely a Chinese thing either; western governments are doing the same thing, draped in a democratic, legal veneer through secret FISA-like courts and similar constructions.
Thom Holwerda,
That’s just it. Leaks have have shown our own governments (and our corporations) to be liars, so it’s very hard not to automatically be skeptical of everything they say regardless of if it’s the truth. They have no credibility. We need provable security, which is technically not so far fetched with sound cryptography, but oftentimes consumers don’t get the full benefit that cryptography offers simply because it’s not in corporate interests to secure our data from their prying eyes. Instead of true security they promote technologies whereby the security of our data is based on trusting them, which for various reasons is inherently flawed. Since their financial incentives align more with advertisers than with consumer interests, I don’t see this getting fixed 🙁