WhatsApp delays privacy changes following backlash

The WhatsApp messaging service announced on Friday that it would delay changes to new business features after people around the world criticized the new policy.
The Facebook-owned company said it is “going to do a lot more to clear up misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp.”
Privacy rights activists heavily criticized the WhatsApp changes, saying it was the latest step showing Facebook’s poor handling of user data.
The real issue was a far larger than expected exodus of users to services like Signal and Telegram. I doubt Facebook will actually make any meaningful changes – instead, we’ll see a different tone or wording.
Thom Holwerda,
I agree. Often times corporations back off only to attempt their agendas again when the heat dies down. Regardless, it shows how import a role the media (including yourself) play in all of this. If not for the media, consumer advocates wouldn’t really get a voice.