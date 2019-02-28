How I’m still not using GUIs in 2019: a guide to the terminal

GUIs are bloatware. I’ve said it before. However, rather than just complaining about IDEs I’d like to provide an understandable guide to a much better alternative: the terminal.
IDE stands for Integrated Development Environment. This might be an accurate term, but when it comes to a real integrated development environment, the terminal is a lot better.
In this post, I’ll walk you through everything you need to start making your terminal a complete development environment: how to edit text efficiently, configure its appearance, run and combine a myriad of programs, and dynamically create, resize and close tabs and windows.
I don’t agree with the initial premise, but an interesting article nonetheless.
As a developer, the only GUI program I usually use is a text editor because I like using the mouse for selecting text and tabs. But even then, I’m intentionally not picky about my text editor. I usually use Geany, but Kate is fine. On Windows I usually use the Programmer’s Notepad, but Notepad++ is fine too. On Haiku, PE is pretty nice.
I also turn off syntax highlighting pretty often, and sometimes use languages like Mercury which have pretty limited syntax highlighting support (choosing erlang or prolog highlighting would kind of work).
I find that IDEs don’t really increase my productivity, and at worst they make you very tolerant of crappy code. If you need to use Intellisense to remember function names or argument orders, then you have a serious consistency problem, or a serious naming issue. If you can’t remember what directories or libraries things live in, then you probably should sort it out so that it has a logical structure.