 Home > Windows > Here’s the real reason Microsoft is already testing publicly next spring’s Windows 10 release

Here’s the real reason Microsoft is already testing publicly next spring’s Windows 10 release

Windows No Comments

Ever since Microsoft recently began testing Windows 10 20H1 – its Windows 10 feature update that isn’t expected to start rolling out to mainstream users until April 2020 – there’s been lots of speculation about why Microsoft is doing this so early. Microsoft’s Windows Insider team has made some vague references to some things being worked on requiring a longer lead time. But I’m hearing from my contacts the real reason is much more mundane: It’s about aligning schedules between Azure and Windows engineering.

Sometimes, the real story is just… Boring.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply