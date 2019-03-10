Here’s how we can break up big tech

Elizabeth Warren, Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, has said that she intends to break up the big technology companies.
Today’s big tech companies have too much power — too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy. They’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else. And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation.
I want a government that makes sure everybody — even the biggest and most powerful companies in America — plays by the rules. And I want to make sure that the next generation of great American tech companies can flourish. To do that, we need to stop this generation of big tech companies from throwing around their political power to shape the rules in their favor and throwing around their economic power to snuff out or buy up every potential competitor.
That’s why my administration will make big, structural changes to the tech sector to promote more competition — including breaking up Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
Warren later added that Apple, too, should be broken up.
Another Democratic presidential candidate, Amy Klobuchar, suggests taxing companies who profit off user data, and of course, there’s people like Bernie Sanders, who wants to limit the power of corporations in American politics in general. This poses an interesting conundrum for the American tech giants: they always pretend to be quite left-wing, and up until recently, that’s been an easy thing to do. Now, though, public support for Democrats might actually be to their own detriment.
Let’s see how long these companies can maintain their left-wing dog and pony show.
I think regardless of whether you’re an Android user or an IOS user, we can certainly agree that both companies need to definitely be broken up.
Apple has benefited greatly by using their App store to block the competition. Developers are also forced to buy Apple computers to develop for it. Pebble’s app on IOS for instance was delayed 6 weeks for a review (which in the tech industry is an eternity, and gave Apple time for their Apple Watch). Also, not sure if its possible to remove Apple’s crap ware yet on IOS (on Android you can). Also, developers shouldn’t be required to pay the excessive royalties to them. Even if you hate OSX, you need to buy Apple equipment (or pay for it on the cloud) to develop for IOS. Also, the lack of sideloading apps for consumers is obviously NOT just a security mechanism.
Google obviously has its own MAJOR issues, especially now as they’re creeping towards an increasingly closed Android Ecosystem.
Break them all up.
I don’t know… look at all those tech startups, especially social media/messaging platforms, that get multi-billion dollar valuations for having absolutely no plan at all to become self-sustaining, let alone actually do anything worthwhile. Sounds to me it’s still the finance industry that needs to be broken up. Big Tech buying up the competition won’t be an attractive option if companies don’t get rewarded for it in the first place. Break up the Big Tech of today without breaking up the finance industry just means we’ll end up with Big Tech under different names.
I don’t think breaking Apple is possible or even fair… Apple’s big business is the iPhone, Mac market is negligible compared to the iPhone and if you break Apple in two parts (iOS and Mac/Cloud), one will be super strong (iOS) and the other will be super fragile (Mac) and can’t compete. Also, Apple Cloud business is insignificant compared to Azure, Google or AWS.
As much as I’d love to have “Apple Computers” again 100% focused on the Mac and completely separated from stupid Apple fashionista products… I don’t think that’d be economically viable.
Apple doesn’t have to be broken up like that. E.g. maybe it’s split into “software” (OSX, iOS) and “hardware” (Mac and smartphone); then a third “systems” piece that purchases software and hardware from the other two (or other companies) and sells complete systems to the public.
Of course the first step would be to make sure election promises are covered by false advertising laws. That way instead of saying “we will break up big companies” politicians will have to be realistic and say “we will try to break up big companies (and probably fail)”.
The other thing worth mentioning here is that the either the politicians are misguided fools, or the voters are misguided fools (and the politicians are cleverly abusing voter stupidity to attract votes). You need to figure out why these big companies are bad. If they’re bad because they’re abusing loopholes in the tax system, then the government should fix the tax system. If big companies are bad because they’re taking consumer’s data and selling it, then the government should make it illegal to take consumer’s data and sell it. If big companies are bad because they use their weight to prevent competition, then the government should create/improve laws to prevent companies from doing anti-competitive practices. If big companies are bad because governments are too easily influenced by campaign funding and/or lobbyists; then the government should fix the system of governance,
Splitting “big companies that are bad” into “many smaller companies that are bad” will not solve anything and will only hide symptoms of the real problem/s.
You could break Apple into Software / Hardware.
EDIT: Wrote this an hour ago, but only just pressed submit, but noticed someone already mentioned that. But, this would also encourage Apple Software to support different vendors of hardware, and also possibly lead to more app stores for the Software division.
Guess who won’t get elected as president? Most likely the big tech will put their money behind another Democratic candidate in the primaries, someone who will focus on ‘social justice’, not breaking big tech, this way they will ‘maintain their left-wing dog and pony show’