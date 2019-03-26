Redox OS 0.5.0 released

Redox OS 0.5.0 has been released.

It has been one year and four days since the last release of Redox OS! In this time, we have been hard at work improving the Redox ecosystem. Much of this work was related to relibc, a new C library written in Rust and maintained by the Redox OS project, and adding new packages to the cookbook. We are proud to report that we have now far exceeded the capabilities of newlib , which we were using as our system C library before. We have added many important libraries and programs, which you can see listed below.