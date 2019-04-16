Apple, Qualcomm agree to drop all litigation

From the company’s joint press release (at either Apple’s or Qualcomm’s website):

Qualcomm and Apple today announced an agreement to dismiss all litigation between the two companies worldwide. The settlement includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm. The companies also have reached a six-year license agreement, effective as of April 1, 2019, including a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

And just like that, one of the possibly most expensive lawsuits in technology is a thing of the past.