Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban

China’s Huawei has applied to trademark its “Hongmeng” operating system (OS) in at least nine countries and Europe, data from a U.N. body shows, in a sign it may be deploying a back-up plan in key markets as U.S. sanctions threaten its business model.
If you need to make your own operating system in the current market, you’ve already lost. Huawei is in a very deep hole.
Surely just buy up an exisitng OS. Sailfish springs to mind. Few mil and they have a viable OS with an android run time. That’s without looking at KaiOS (firefoxOS) or other linux based phone systems
Thom Holwerda,
While the US has banned google from signing license deals with huawei, they could technically continue development on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) without violating international copyright treaties. This is important because it means the US has no legal authority to stop huawei in it’s home country or 3rd party countries. Using software that is open sourced under non discriminatory license is perfectly legal at least in countries where US has no jurisdiction.
AOSP is missing google’s proprietary applications and store, which is a big problem for US consumers. However the chinese arena is more competitive with most manufacturers already offering their own app stores.
While I think huawei will take a hit, eastern markets are so much bigger than the US that I don’t think it’s a life or death situation for them.
The US administration better be careful, because china could escalate this war and block US companies in china. If cooler minds don’t prevail, we may end up breaking global trade.