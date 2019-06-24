Bill Gates on making “one of the greatest mistakes of all time”

Bill Gates, in an interview for some venture capital firm’s event:
You know, in the software world, in particular for platforms, these are winner-take-all markets. So, you know, the greatest mistake ever is the whatever mismanagement I engaged in that caused Microsoft not to be what Android is, [meaning] Android is the standard non-Apple phone form platform. That was a natural thing for Microsoft to win.
It really is winner take all. If you’re there with half as many apps or 90% as many apps, you’re on your way to complete doom. There’s room for exactly one non-Apple operating system, and what’s that worth? $400 billion that would be transferred from company G [Google] to company M [Microsoft].
It really sucks that consumer technology platforms always seem to settle on only two platforms, with everything else relegated to the sidelines. Windows Phone, Sailfish, webOS, and others all had great ideas that just don’t get a fair chance in the market, and from both a consumer’s and an enthusiast’s perspective, that is such a shame.
Thom Holwerda,
I agree, and this is just one instance of a much broader problem with capitalism. It is sold to us with a vision of many many companies providing products & services and consumers choosing from the best. However healthy capitalism requires robust competition. And when so few of the most powerful players can sabotage all competition and consolidate nearly the entire market around themselves, that’s unhealthy capitalism. Too few have all the resources. It’s not something that the market can self-correct while leaving the winners in power since they’ll always have the advantages to win over and over again without competing fairly. We should have avoided this scenario we find ourselves in, but of course governments haven’t done enough to promote healthy competition and so we’ve lost it. Agencies such as the FTC have been so heavily corrupted that they are headed by industry leaders who were nominated with the understanding that they would work for the monopolies they oversee. It’s insane. When this happens, the consumer looses.