BlackBerry will die on January 4th – for real this time

Dear friends, we’re gathered here today to mourn the death of that once-beloved monarch of the mobile world: BlackBerry. And, yes, I realize that this is not the first time we’ve announced the death of the company or its devices (and, for reasons I’ll explain below, it likely won’t be the last) but this is a very definite ending for legacy BlackBerry hardware.
As of January 4th, any phones or tablets running BlackBerry’s own software — that’s BlackBerry 7.1 or earlier, BlackBerry 10, or its tablet operating system BlackBerry PlayBook — will “no longer reliably function,” says the company. Whether on Wi-Fi or cellular, there’ll be no guarantee you can make phone calls, send text messages, use data, establish an SMS connection, or even call 9-1-1. That sounds pretty darned dead to us.
This seems ripe for a community of dedicated fans to build custom servers to keep things going – much like exist for many older games.
My view is these companies have a liability and should either cover it themselves or have insurance to cover it, place their patents, designs, and code in escrow if necessary, or provide a simple way of enabling on board functionality.
As for anyone stupid enough to connect themselves to any form of direct or indirect “off switch”, privacy invading “fishing expedition” software, or remote services without standard i.e. plug compatible replacements covered by adequate human rights and consumer protection law…
I cannot disagree with Thurrott’s observations about Microsoft and Windows. The comments are a sight to behold and pretty much match my view and in fact yes I did put my money where my mouth is and completed a shift to Linux within weeks. I had already been trialing it on and off for a few years.
Of particular note is Microsoft gave their “insider” wannabes (the type who imagine themselves as sitting on the cutting edge and being on the inside track and somehow privileged above all other dirty common users) a good life lesson. Like working class Tories who imagine voting for the establishment and big business and billionaire party is enabling their aspirations and they are in the club the reality is they are held in contempt and treated accordingly. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is reported to have called rank and file members “toilet seats”. I wonder what Microsoft management call Windows “Insiders”.
As for Blackberry I hope someone sues them.