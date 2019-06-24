Steam to drop Ubuntu support, will focus on another distribution

The second major casualty of Ubuntu’s announced removalof 32 bit compatibility from 19.10 and up? It’s Valve’s Steam, as announced by Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais:
Ubuntu 19.10 and future releases will not be officially supported by Steam or recommended to our users. We will evaluate ways to minimize breakage for existing users, but will also switch our focus to a different distribution, currently TBD.
That’s a pretty serious blow to Ubuntu – and derivatives – users.
And in response to all the negative feedback Ubuntu reversed their decision, so let’s see how Vlave responds.
https://ubuntu.com/blog/statement-on-32-bit-i386-packages-for-ubuntu-19-10-and-20-04-lts
Thom Holwerda,
No kidding, these events will be very consequential for linux gaming. I\d say maybe Mint linux could fill the gap fairly naturally as a very close relative to ubuntu, but realistically I don’t know if they actually have the resources to do it themselves, not to mention a small marketshare. There’s redhat/centos, although those don’t usually evoke images of the gamer types. Maybe valve could produce it’s own linux distro, let’s call it steam os. It would explicitly have everything users needed to run all games be it 32 or 64bit, oh wait…
Yeah this is concerning.
Thanks you kfet for the ubuntu update link, these worries can be put off till another day!
Even Microsoft was unable to escape from gaming compatibility, how on Earth Ubuntu thought they could get away with this?
Did you know Windows 95 had a special mode with Win 3.1 APIs, just that a buggy game (SimCity) would not crash:
https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2000/05/24/strategy-letter-ii-chicken-and-egg-problems/
Linux can at least break stuff now and then, however breaking an entire set of systems would never fly, unless you are targeting a specific new platform (like ARM64 embedded with single purpose computers). Then just do whatever you want.
On the desktop, you have to do whatever the users want.