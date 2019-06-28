FreeDOS’s Linux roots

Jim Hall, creator and developer of FreeDOS, on the eve of the project’s 25th birthday

In 1994, I read articles in technology magazines saying that Microsoft planned to do away with MS-DOS soon. The next version of Windows would not use DOS. MS-DOS was on the way out. I’d already tried Windows 3, and I wasn’t impressed. Windows was not great. And, running Windows would mean replacing the DOS applications that I used every day. I wanted to keep using DOS. I decided that the only way to keep DOS was to write my own. On June 29, 1994, I announced my plans on the Usenet discussion group comp.os.msdos.apps, and things took off from there.

FreeDOS – alongside DOSBox – are staples of the DOS community, and it’s great to have them available as free software.