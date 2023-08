You know neofetch, the little tool that shows you some nicely formatted system information in your terminal? Even though I find Archey 4 vastly superior, neofetch is still cool and often serves as an inspiration for people to create similar fun tools for other platforms. In this case – DOS, through dosfetch.

That’s really all there’s to it – it’s just a fun little toy for a classic operating system.

