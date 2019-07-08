Huawei’s HongmengOS is faster than Android and MacOS, has broader application

In an interview with a French magazine, Huawei’s CEO and founder, Ren Zhengfei, has stated that the homegrown HongmengOS will be faster than Android and will have a broader application as well. It can be used not only on smartphones but on routers, network switches, tablets, computers and even data centers.

It will also be faster than macOS, he says.

Nobody cares. No applications, no platform. Sadly, it’s as simple as that.