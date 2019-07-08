The AMD 3rd gen Ryzen deep dive review: 3700X and 3900X raising the bar

In the majority of controlled tests, AMD has done something they haven’t been able to achieve in almost 15 years, since the tail-end of the Athlon 64’s reign in 2005: that is to have a CPU microarchitecture with higher performance per clock than Intel’s leading architecture. Zen 2 finally achieves this symbolic mark by a hair’s margin, with the new core improving IPC by 10-13% when compared to Zen+.
Having said that, Intel still very much holds the single-threaded performance crown by a few percent. Intel’s higher achieved frequencies as well as continued larger lead in memory sensitive workloads are still goals that AMD has to work towards, and future Zen iterations will have to further improve in order to have a shot at the ST performance crown.
Beyond this, it’s remarkable that AMD has been able to achieve all of this while consuming significantly less power than Intel’s best desktop chip, all thanks to the new process node.
AMD’s brand new Zen 2 processors are nothing short of a slam dunk, and the desktop processor market hasn’t been this exciting and competitive in 15 years. I’m contemplating building a small light-load workstation for my new office, and there’s no way it won’t be team red, since AMD offers the amazing value across the board – low end, mid range, and high end.
The big disappointment for team intel has been the lack of progress on process technology, it’s been too long since they’ve had a reduction in die size. That intel still holds the title for single threaded performance is kind of remarkable though. For a lot of games, single threaded CPU performance is what matters, although on the other hand we’re talking about academic benchmarks that mere mortals would have a tough time perceiving in real games.
AMD has done a phenomenal job at competing on massively parallel cores. These can be useful for plenty of data center applications. However IMHO they still haven’t found a killer desktop application for consumer use cases. While it’s true that some graphics intensive applications can benefit from CPU parallelism, I think we’re evolving to parallelism in the form of GPU/GPGPU offload engines instead of SMP CPUs, which does away with the hairy SMP scalability issues. In the GPU model, the CPU is mostly a front loader for the GPU and is rarely itself a computational bottleneck. I don’t know if this will change much in the future, but most games benefit much more from single threaded performance than high core counts (in part because they use the GPU for highly parallel tasks).
So, technically these huge core counts would be great for complex graphics processing in the absence of GPUs. But in the era of massively parallel GPUs, what’s the killer application for massively parallel CPUs?
For one of my projects, I was working on a 32core xeon server to process a lots of analog radio streams in real time, but it wasn’t a consumer application. I’m curious if anyone has interesting applications in mind!
VirtualBox is the killer application for massively parallel CPUs. Period.
Kochise,
For the data center, absolutely. I use virtualization (though not virtualbox) quite a bit in my work. However for desktop virtualization, regardless of how many operating systems running, most end users do not have to use them all concurrently. Maybe a few VMs will run background tasks, like a download or music player, but those activities are still unlikely to saturate a modest CPU. So for single user systems where the user is tabbing between the VMs, four or eight core CPUs are likely plenty. RAM is more important than CPU. In single user applications, faster single threaded performance often beats having more cores.
So I agree that for multiuser server systems, more cores means more users able to use the system concurrently, but I was interested in ordinary non-server desktop use cases. What is the killer application for ordinary average joes who aren’t running multiuser servers? Not that I’m complaining mind you, it’s great to have AMD stirring up innovation in the market.
Your link http://www.emulators.com/ …
Well, it’s a fun little link about atari emulation, in particular there’s a video showing them emulating many hundreds of atari PCs at once. Whatever floats your boat I guess, haha.
Intel held an unfair advantage due to skipping on security. Sorry but what I have learned over the course of whole “Spectre” and similar issues is that Intel deliberately ignored these kind of attacks to improve the performance.
Now as users, we have to disable features, update BIOSes (on older servers and industrial machines), and hope latest Windows and Linux kernel patches are sufficient to secure us against JavaScript based attacks (it was really eye opening to see a JS program steal encryption keys from memory).
And once all those “fixes” are done, Intel no longer stays in the performance lead.
It was good while it lasted, however it seems like time is now due for actual competition.
(I don’t have a grudge against Intel. My desktop is Intel, and I hope they clean up their act soon).
sukru,
You’re right, but it’s not the whole picture. Meltdown in particular was intel specific and it’s regrettable they didn’t enforce security across memory barriers. But the spectre flaws and speculative execution in general is something all CPU manufacturers do to speed up their CPUs. AMD and even ARM processors are also vulnerable. The degree to which these flaws can be addressed by all vendors depends on the degree to which they’re willing to roll back the performance gains that speculative execution made possible in the first place. Deep speculation is explicitly used in order to improve performance, yet that very act enables a 3rd party to use statistical analysis to profile deep code paths that it otherwise wouldn’t have access to. It’s easy to fix, but then we’d role back most of the IPC performance gains of the past two decades.
I think the way forward and out of this mess it to focus on GPU/FPGA architectures that achieve parallelism explicitly rather than implicit instruction parallelism achieved via speculative execution.
Competition is long overdue. But I was rather hoping to see more ARM PCs (and by that I mean real desktop & server grade hardware, not just the plethora of SBCs).