What does Windows’ “check for a solution” actually do?

When Windows tries to “check for a solution” after a program crashes, what is it actually doing and why does it never seem to work?
We’ve all seen the dialog, but what actually happens? Mark Phaedrus, developer at Microsoft, gives the answer.
There’s actually been a couple of times where it actually provided helpful information – once it recommended compatibility settings, another time it gave me a link to a patch for the program I was using.