Ironically, too many video streaming choices may drive users back to piracy

But we’ve also noted that, ironically, the glut of video choices–more specifically the glut of streaming exclusivity silos–risks driving users back to piracy. Studies predict that every broadcaster and their uncle will have launched their own direct-to-consumer streaming platform by 2022. Most of these companies are understandably keen on locking their own content behind exclusivity paywalls, whether that’s HBO Now’s Game of Thrones, or CBS All Access’s Stark Trek: Discovery.
But as consumers are forced to pay for more and more subscriptions to get all of the content they’re looking for, they’re not only getting frustrated by the growing costs (defeating the whole point of cutting the cord), they’re frustrated by the experience of having to hunt and peck through an endlessly shifting sea of exclusivity arrangements and licensing deals that make it difficult to track where your favorite show or film resides this month.
With all kinds of series and IPs moving around from company to company these days, it’s getting impossible to keep track of where and how to watch both new and old series. It used to be quite simple – Netflix and your local streaming service for us Europeans – and you’d be pretty well set. Maybe add in HBO for Game of Thrones – usually one person in your group of friends had HBO here in Europe – and everything was covered.
Now, though, things are rapidly falling apart in countless different silos, each at anywhere between €5-10/month, which is becoming unjustifiable. Piracy is definitely going to make a major comeback if this continues.
This is also where something like the Web Monetization API (proposed W3C standard) can come in and save the day. But then again, we’ve been waiting for micro-payments on the web for over two decades now.
And maybe, same thing will happen with games.
Steam, GOG, Origin(EA), Microsoft Store, Epic Games Launcher, Ubisoft Launcher, Rockstar Games Launcher(with free GTA San Andreas this week)…
Every company seems to want to create their own launcher, and free games are given to foment that specific company launcher. And some of them are creating “launcher exclusive titles” too.
It’s not just that there’s too many streaming services, it’s that many of them expect way too much money for the catalogue they have.
Ten All Access, the Australian version of CBS All Access (since CBS owns the Ten Network in Australia) – it has a catalogue of, according to their site, all of 116 shows. That includes ancient shows like the original Twilight Zone (and two other versions), Perry Mason, original Macguyver, and stuff currently available for free on catch-up TV services.
They’re charging $10/month for that.
There’s also Foxtel here, which charges absurd rates easily in the hundreds of dollars for their service.
Thankfully Netflix and Stan (Stan is kinda analogous to Hulu in terms of catalogue) are reasonably priced, but as Disney and CBS splinter the licensing futher they’ll become less so.
As usual, the problem is either availability, or price (which makes things effectively unavailable)
Of course, in Australia, there’s also a lot of content that’s still simply impossible to get through streaming, thanks to ancient crusty licensing agreements preventing it. I imagine some stuff in the US and Europe is in the same boat.