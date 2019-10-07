Collapse O: bootstrap post-collapse technology

I expect our global supply chain to collapse before we reach 2030. With this collapse, we won’t be able to produce most of our electronics because it depends on a very complex supply chain that we won’t be able to achieve again for decades (ever?).[…]
Among these scavenged parts are microcontrollers, which are especially powerful but need complex tools (often computers) to program them. Computers, after a couple of decades, will break down beyond repair and we won’t be able to program microcontrollers any more.
To avoid this fate, we need to have a system that can be designed from scavenged parts and program microcontrollers. We also need the generation of engineers that will follow us to be able to create new designs instead of inheriting a legacy of machines that they can’t recreate and barely maintain.
This is where Collapse OS comes in.
That’s one way to introduce an operating system. This is a very unique project aimed at creating an operating system that can run on microcontrollers and which can self-replicate.
This is such an interesting idea! I like it, however as it stands the supported equipment is a bit on the exotic side even for today: a sega genesis?! That won’t be helpful if everything collapses. It might make more sense to stockpile something with cheap commodity parts. I never laid my hands on one but I’m reminded of the ‘one laptop per child’ being designed to be highly serviceable and low power.
In this hypothetical collapse, I think the biggest shock to modern society would be the loss of telecoms. With no cell towers or functioning ISPs. we would likely have to revert back to telegrams and fax machines (not at home, but at regional facilities).
Sometimes the doomsday preppers talk about wireless mesh technology, which isn’t a bad idea. However the viability depends on massive numbers of people possessing the necessary equipment and software before a collapse. Once a collapse happens, it’s too late. It just sucks that we’ve already got the hardware for potentially billions of mesh nodes today (existing routers, phones, etc) yet the firmware is too proprietary and locked down to re-purpose as mesh network nodes. Ideally all network capable devices would be capable of being upgraded by the user to a mesh networking firmware in the event of a calamity.
This kind of reminds me of TempleOS in how it has a purpose that has more to do with ideas than computers.