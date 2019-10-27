The sad saga of Purism and the Librem 5

Today I’m going to tell you a sad tale of a device called the Librem 5 and the company behind it, Purism. As of right now, this story does not have a happy ending. I am writing this series of articles as a protest against the behavior of Purism, a company which claims that transparency and openness are their core values. If they won’t tell the world the truth about the Librem 5, then I’m willing to at least give it a go.
Everything in these three articles – part two and part three are available as well – reads like the usual kind of stuff that goes down in mismanaged crowdfunding campaigns, especially those for computer hardware. This is why you should always be extremely skeptical of crowdfunding campaigns, and doubly so for ambitious ones.
Worse, though, are the claims that the Librem 5 will, in fact, not be entirely open source as promised. This is a big promise to make, and to the people supporting open source projects such as the Librem 5, this is a massive breach of trust.
It’s sad to read this. On the surface I find librem products very intriguing, though they were always well outside my budget. I also have trouble trusting the crowd funding model where one pays to backorder products that don’t even exist yet, many people loose money this way.
I would like for these guys to succeed, but it’s certainly an uphill battle for them. If the tables were flipped, I don’t believe that I would do any better. It takes a lot of money to get something like this off the ground and investors aren’t knocking at the door to fund fully open products. Investors want to see user lock in and potential to sell the technology to proprietary companies with deep pockets. It is in this way that money corrupts.