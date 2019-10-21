 Home > Mobile > Rebble with a cause: how Pebble watches were granted an amazing afterlife

Rebble with a cause: how Pebble watches were granted an amazing afterlife

Mobile No Comments

Rebble is an inspiring repair story, and the way Pebble enabled this second life is a path that every gadget manufacturer should strive to emulate. Pebble created an open (and open-source) environment for developers and enthusiasts. As a direct result, Rebble is saving thousands of gadgets from the bin and building a real community around dogged longevity. Keeping Pebbles running, in the face of much fancier options, knitted the community together.

This should be a legal requirement. If a company wants to end the life of a cloud-connected product, they should be legally obliged to open up the code and tools necessary for third parties to keep the product alive.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply