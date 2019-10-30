The Notepad++ Free Uyghur Edition

Don Ho, developer of the popular Notepad++ text editor:
People will tell me again to not mix politics with software/business. Doing so surely impacts the popularity of Notepad++: talking about politics is exactly what software and commercial companies generally try to avoid. The problem is, if we don’t deal with politics, politics will deal with us. We can choose to not act when people are being oppressed, but when it’s our turn to be oppressed, it will be too late and there will be no one for us. You don’t need to be Uyghur or a Muslim to act, you need only to be a human and have empathy for our fellow humans.
This was a risky move, and as detailed by The Verge, the entirely expected happened: lots and lots of coordinated Chinese spam messages, as well as DDoS attacks.
At least Hu has more guts than Apple, the NBA, and Blizzard combined.
And will there be a Zionist or a BDS edition?
Which side of the Kasmir crisis?
Or Brexit?
The problem with becoming political is there will always be many who will see it hypocritical that you pick just ONE conflict, and not others.
What about the USA 2020 election? MAGA v.s. Orange Man Bad edition?
I have no problem with this, Don Ho is free to pick and choose his battles just like we are free to pick and choose our software. What is important to some is not important to others.
I realize some have a significant problem with the concept of freedom, in that they only tolerate freedom if it is not a personal inconvenience!
I use Notepad++ because it’s a great piece of software, not because I have an opinion or affinity on the author’s political views.
There is some irony in that many political posts on this issue or others like it will originate from users clad in sweat shop produced clothing and shoes typing on slave labor manufactured phones, tablets and other devices built in horrific polluting conditions which are happily NIMBY!
On a similar note, this story about a taco truck serving ICE employees outside of a detention center came up the other day…
https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/29/us/ice-taco-truck-trnd/index.html
I’m not sure if context is needed, but it is not unusual here for food trucks to pop up in high traffic areas (ie around businesses districts) to cater to employees stepping out for lunch.
I feel bad for the business owner, who wasn’t making any sort of political statement. And yet by serving the “wrong crowd” he became embroiled in a political mess by both sides. People are vindictive.
Note that this isn’t the first time Notepad++ releases have been named after political activism:
Notepad++ 7.6.2 Gilet Jaune Edition
Notepad++ 6.7.4 – Je suis Charlie edition
Notepad++ 6.6.4 – Tiananmen June Fourth Incident Edition
And all of Sourceforge got blocked in China in 2008, apparently due to Notepad++ having a Boycott Beijing 2008 banner on their site, too.