Microsoft’s Edge Chromium browser will launch on January 15th with a new logo

Microsoft is planning to release its Edge Chromium browser early next year with a new logo. The software maker is targeting January 15th as the release date for Edge Chromium, with availability for Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8, and macOS. Microsoft is releasing what it calls a “release candidate” today, which should demonstrate most of the final work that will make it into the stable release in January.
The new Edge will join a slew of interesting Chromium-based browsers, such as Vivaldi and Brave.
Thank you Microsoft !! It really confusing when you’re trying to provide tech support to users over the phone and have to explain them the difference between the Microsoft Edge browser and Microsoft Internet Explorer browser icon, which looks pretty much the same and are both blue.