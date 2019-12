Another month two months have passed, so time for another monthly Haiku update. The biggest improvement this time around:

PulkoMandy revisited once again the intel_extreme driver to identify the remaining regressions introduced when adding sandy Bridge support. We believe all problems have been identified and solved, so, if you have an intel graphics card, please test a recent nightly and report on what happens.

There’s also a ton of non-x86 commits this time around.