Junk or treasure: AnandTech tests Amazon’s cheapest Black Friday desktop PC

Some Black Friday deals are wild. A store might offer only a couple of units of a particular TV, discounted by 66%. There might be a few pieces of a flagship smartphone at your local electronics store at half price. These are designed to entice customers through the door, and if you’re brave enough, ensure the cold for up to 12 hours to get that bargain of the year. But one of the key observations about looking at Amazon’s Computing and Components section every Black Friday, particularly this year, is that most of the discounts are for complete trash. After the headline external storage discounts, it’s just page after page of USB cables and smartphone holders. But one thing did catch my eye: an entire PC, for only £57/$61! How can an entire x86 desktop PC be sold for so little? We did the only thing worth doing: we purchased it.[…]
The listing on Amazon is for a refurbished Dell Optiplex 780 – an office form factor machine that is very typical of one you might see in an office that hasn’t been updated yet (this is probably where this unit came from). The listing for the machine promises a few things: a CPU at 2.6 GHz, 4 GB of DDR3, a 160 GB HDD, and 802.11abg Wi-Fi, as well as Windows 10. What we received was a 2.93 GHz processor (woohoo!), 2×2 GB of DDR3, a 250 Gb HDD (woohoo!), no Wi-Fi (boo), and a full copy of Windows 10. The fact that this comes will a full blown copy of Windows 10 Pro, which even at its cheapest is around $20, astounds me. Even if the whole unit is a refurb, that’s the one part that is most likely new: and given that the value of the contents are around $30, that only leaves $10 for the actual hardware.
Better these old office refurbs get sold on Amazon than dumped on a landfill or torn apart by children inhaling toxic fumes in India. These kinds of machines are great for alternative operating systems like Haiku, too.
Whooo… they bought a refurb nearly decade old PC Dell can put Win 10 on that old slug because they license it in mass for all their PCs. That said the license is probably tied to the board is it won’t do you any good otherwise.
Windows 10 probably barely runs on that machine with only 4GB and an HDD …. your bi annual upgrade is gonna take probably a half a day or more…
The cost of the hardware to dell is *zero* since it’s already been sold and lived out it’s usefulness somewhere else… then probalby been recycled by dell. Basically you gave dell $60 for a PC you could have picked up for free off the curb… funnily enough we are replacing one of these and 2 HP’s of similar vintage just this week at work.
Even funnier is that the going rate on ebay for those is half that much… the Black friday ad was literally a scam.
Yes, it’s old hardware. Yes, it will be slow. No, it wont run the latest games
BUT it’s good enough! Windows 10 support (however slow) means it will be patched. And what else if the fate of this box? Landfill? Surely this is better?
In practice a performance drop is not what I have found at all. I find Win 10 tends to be a performance upgrade over Win 7 or Win 8, with all other things equal. 4Gb of RAM is just fine, if the HD is slow it’s slow for all OSes., Maybe there are ways to tweak Win 10 to kill off it’s performance on old hardware, but that would have to be a deliberate act because the OS defaults actually seems to improve things.
I still have a Thinkpad T420 in use.
For office-work these machines are quite capable.
Thank you intel for a decade of cpu-stagnation. 😉
Fedora still runs great on my T420.
It was probably a third party who buys equipment like this in bulk rather then Dell. Optiplex 780s are too old to show up on Dell refurb sites these days.
$60 dollars sounds about right for someone to refurb a machine and ship it.
Do they do “black friday” in europe? It’d be a bit weird given that “thanksgiving” is an american holiday.
I didn’t see any black friday tech bargains in these past couple years. It’s not that I didn’t look, stores certainly advertised black friday like crazy but nothing I’ve been watching came down in price even a little bit. I’ve seen awesome deals in years past, but not this year. It makes me wonder to what extent whitehouse tarrifs are killing bargains. It could just be a coincidence but then again, in the years before trump’s ever increasing import taxes, holiday sales were noticeably more substantial.
Black Friday/Cyber Monday have been around for years in Europe but the past couple have been non-events, at least in the UK. Too often prices get inflated just before with the result that the BF “discount” prices are higher than they were a month previously. Even Amazon has given up and its BF deals are just the old tut that it has struggled to shift all year.
weckart,
Out of curiosity, just now I compared a few random tech products on amazon.com (USD) and amazon.co.uk (GBP) …
Note: I converted the GBP->USD currency using duckduckgo.
It doesn’t get much closer than this.
UK price 18% higher
UK price 8% higher
UK price 53% higher
I looked up iphone X only to discovered that amazon.co.uk doesn’t have any iphones new or used. I guess this was part of apple’s deal with amazon to ban competing vendors… grrr, someone in the EU should look into that.
I’ve always heard that things in the UK were more expensive, but does anyone know where those additional sums of money go? Is it taxes? Technically the US prices are without taxes, and here in NY we pay about 8% more on top of advertised prices, Do the UK prices include all taxes?
Since when does US corporate greed have a geographic boundary?
I had the mini-tower version of this running as a home server for the last few years. 🙂 The thing was solid, and this one would be a fun little *nix server for someone.