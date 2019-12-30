 Home > RISC OS > The ultimate Acorn Archimedes talk

The ultimate Acorn Archimedes talk

RISC OS No Comments

This talk will cover everything about the Acorn Archimedes, a British computer first released in 1987 and (slightly) famous for being the genesis of the original ARM processor.

[…]

The audience will get an appreciation for the Arc’s elegant design, the mid-1980s birth of RISC processors, and the humble origins of the now-omnipresent ARM architecture.

The weather’s frightful, the fire’s delightful, there’s no place to go, so here’s an hour long technical talk about the Acorn Archimedes by Matt Evans.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply