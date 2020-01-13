Microsoft is planning to phase out the Windows 10 Store for Business

To date, Microsoft hasn’t said anything publicly about what’s going to happen to any of its digital app stores. But privately, officials across various teams at the company have been trying to come up with a concerted strategy, I’ve heard.
That strategy does not call for Microsoft to drop the Web version of the Microsoft Store. I’m not sure what will happen to the Microsoft Store client that’s built into Windows 10 right now; my contacts say its future is “uncertain” at this point.
To say the Microsoft Store has been a failure might be a bit too harsh – it has allowed Microsoft itself to update some core Windows applications easier than ever before – but a raging success it is not. Windows developers don’t really care, and users keep installing applications the way they’re used to, so it only makes sense for Microsoft to reevaluate its strategy with regard to the various versions of its application store.
I’m not sad about it.
I never understood the point of the Microsoft Store. If I have to restrict myself to a handful of trusted and well-known desktop apps because every desktop app on Windows asks for root access during installation (and as a result is allowed to cause havoc in the system), what is the point of a discovery mechanism like the Microsoft Store?
The Metro/Modern/Universal apps were supposed to fix the problem, but the interface was crap. Just compare the desktop app for WinZip with the Metro puke to see what I am talking about.
Microsoft should offer portable and root-less desktop apps if they are serious about allowing discovery. No unknown desktop app is allowed root access on my Windows system, and most users are just as risk-averse if not more when using Windows.
Is the the biggest advantage of a store pushed updates?
It seems to be a big deal for many small and medium sized business that are effectively rudderless in regards to IT, one of the biggest problems I find at client premises is that the IT staff block updates across the board. Rather than managing risk they prefer a sort of status quo of indifference, or as I refer to it ar5e growth over security growth! This often leaves the end user on an outdated and compromised platform.
Before I get flamed. I’m fully appreciative of the pain caused when global updates go bad, but I don’t accept the use of events like that as an excuse for doing nothing.