The new Microsoft Edge is out of preview and now available for download

From this incredible momentum, today I’m pleased to announce the new Microsoft Edge is now available to download on all supported versions of Windows and macOS in more than 90 languages. Microsoft Edge is also available on iOS and Android, providing a true cross-platform experience. The new Microsoft Edge provides world class performance with more privacy, more productivity and more value while you browse. Our new browser also comes with our Privacy Promise and we can’t wait for you to try new features like tracking prevention, which is on by default, and provides three levels of control while you browse.
The new Edge will also come to Linux, so this gives us yet another Chromium-based browser available on all platforms. Why, exactly, you’d choose Edge over Chrome, Vivaldi, or any others is still not entirely clear to me, however.
One browser to rule them all.
I’m sure I’ve heard that somewhere before!
“Why, exactly, you’d choose Edge over Chrome, etc.”
Lots of Windows users will probably just fall into Edge by default.
Some people may just like it better (better privacy, probably better integration/performance on Windows, people have different tastes, etc.).
First thing I did was to look for the source code, so I found this project on github, but it’s void of any source files?
https://github.com/MicrosoftEdge/MSEdge
Naturally I want to see what they changed from google chromium.