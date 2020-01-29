 Home > Internet > Starlink is a big deal

Starlink is a big deal

Internet No Comments

Today, I watched a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket leave Cape Canaveral and deliver 60 small Starlink satellites to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) on the Starlink L3 mission.

For those not with us last week, SpaceX has a subsidiary, known as Starlink, which is presently endeavoring to blanket the majority of the inhabited latitudes of Earth with orbiting satellites to provide wireless internet access and private-line communications services. This is a Big Deal, the consequences of which I will explain momentarily. But first, some background.

Out of all of Elon Musk’s crazy projects, this is the only one that interests me. This project can have huge consequences.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply